Slidell police officer arrested for indecent behavior with child, Sheriff reports

SLIDELL, La. — A long-time Slidell police officer has been arrested for child sex crimes.

According to the Slidell Police Department, Officer Donald Nunez was arrested for obscenity, voyeurism and two counts of indecent behavior with a juvenile under the age of 12.

The Slidell Police Department received a criminal complaint on Nunez on Tuesday, Aug. 10, according to police. The department asked the Louisiana Attorney General's office to investigate the complaint and Nunez was arrested soon after.

Nunez has worked for the Slidell Police Department since 1998. He is currently on unpaid leave, pending the outcome of the investigation, according to police.

"Disgusting, sickening and reprehensible are just a few words that come to mind. Police officers are held to a much higher standard and have the delicate job of maintaining the public’s trust," Slidell Police Chief Randy Fandal said. "When I was informed about this complaint yesterday, we did not waste any time stripping this officer of his badge and placing him under arrest. This is a black eye on us all.”

The investigation is ongoing. More charges could be added.