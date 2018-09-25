SLIDELL - A Slidell police officer has been seriously injured in a motorcycle crash Tuesday afternoon, the Slidell Police Department said on its Facebook page.

The officer was rushed to University Medical Center with a convoy and blocked entrances to the interstate along the way.

Police said that shortly before 12:30 p.m. the officer was involved in a serious crash on Highway 190 west near the Grand Theater.

Police are not releasing the name of the injured officer "out of respect for his family."

The Slidell Police Department Facebook page was asking for 'prayers' for the injured officer.

