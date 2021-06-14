Slidell police officer Theresa Simon remembered for her dedication to children, community

“She's got an incredible and infectious laugh, and I didn't realize how much she was actually loved until you see social media right now."

SLIDELL, La. — Slidell middle school children and police officers are grieving the loss of a beloved member of the community.

Theresa Michelli Simon was only 46-years-old, and on duty as a patrol officer, when she knew something medical was wrong.

She called her husband, Lt. Kevin Simon, also a Slidell officer, to say she wasn't feeling well. As he drove her to the hospital, she had a heart attack and could not be revived.

“I'm speechless when it comes to that. They have two small children and to see them dedicate their lives to law enforcement is incredible,” Slidell Police Chief Randy Fandal said about the couple, both being in law enforcement, as well as two of Kevin’s brothers.

Chief Fandal says the Simons are like family to him. The community adored her too.

“She's got an incredible and infectious laugh, and I didn't realize how much she was actually loved until you see social media right now,” Chief Fandal said.

This past year, she was a resource officer at Little Oak Middle School.

“She made relationships with kids who had a hard time making relationships. She seemed to seek out kids who have difficulties with behaviors,” said Little Oak Middle School Principal Kim Vanderklis.

Vanderklis says Officer Simon was beautiful inside and out, and dedicated to the children. She’d follow up late into the night with a child in need. She'd say, “I want to get to know you while you're young, so I won't have to know you while you're older.”

She adored her two sons who are 10 and two-years-old. She was clearly a Saints fan. Their names are Peyton and Drew.

Today badges are covered in the blue and black ribbon. The flags are at half staff. Thursday, she will be laid to rest with full honors and a title she never knew she had.

“Her goal, she was very excited about becoming a sergeant. She passed the test last week. She will be remembered as Sgt. Theresa Simon,” Chief Fandal said.

“She did not like to say 'goodbye,' and when I heard of her passing, it's just so typical of Officer Simon not just to say goodbye. Just be gone,” Vanderklis said.

Services for Sgt. Simon are at noon on Thursday, June 17, at the Slidell City Auditorium. Visitation begins at 9 a.m.

If you'd like to help the family you can contribute through the Slidell Police Association’s Officer Tragedy Fund.

After this loss, the Slidell Police Department is planning to do an awareness campaign about women and heart disease.

So we checked with the American Heart Association.

Cardiovascular diseases kill one woman every 80 seconds.

One in three dies from heart disease and stroke. That's more than any other condition, including all forms of cancer combined.