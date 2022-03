Slidell Police say 35-year-old Jimmy Graham fled from police after an attempted traffic stop on the East I-10 Service Road near Fremaux Avenue.

NEW ORLEANS — The suspect in a Georgia kidnapping is now in custody, according to a tweet from the Slidell Police Department.

Police say 35-year-old Jimmy Graham fled from police after an attempted traffic stop on the East I-10 Service Road near Fremaux Avenue.

St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's and Slidell Police searched a large area ranging from Walmart on Natchez Drive, Fremaux Avenue, and the Kingspoint area.