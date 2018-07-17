The Slidell Police Department is looking for a suspect who led officers on a chase in a stolen truck.

The truck crashed at the corner of 7th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue and crashed into several cars.

One person has been taken into custody while another suspect remains at large, the police department says.

Police believe the suspect is hiding in the area of the Brugier neighborhood. Police are currently using K-9s to search the area.

The suspect is described as a black male, according to the police department.

The scene is still active as of Monday night.

Additional information has not been released at this time.

