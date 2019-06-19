SLIDELL, La. — A Mississippi man was arrested Tuesday after police say he dragged a Slidell police officer with his pickup and tried to run over a second officer after stealing from Walmart.

The Slidell Police Department says 51-year-old Robert E. Myers was booked into the Hancock County Jail for reckless driving, no insurance and driving with a suspended license.

Myers will be transferred to Louisiana where he faces additional charges of theft, aggravated flight from an officer, aggravated battery of a police officer, aggravated assault with a motor vehicle upon a peace officer.

Authorities say officers responded to a shoplifting call at the Walmart store on Natchez Tuesday afternoon. Officers found Myers in a parking lot sitting in his pickup truck, but when they approached him he tried to drive off.

The police department said one officer tried to stop Myers and was dragged a short distance through the store's parking lot. The officer was able to push himself away from the truck before getting run over. Myers then also allegedly sped toward a second officer who was able to avoid the truck.

The police department said Myers then led officers on a chase on I-10 into Mississippi before he ultimately lost control of his truck on Highway 607.

No officers were hurt in the chase and Myers suffered minor injuries in the crash.

"Meyers told Slidell Police officers that he didn't think they could chase him into a different state. Myers was sadly mistaken," a statement from the police department said.