Slidell student arrested for brandishing loaded firearm on social media livestream

A 17-year-old Slidell student was arrested after showing a loaded gun during an Instagram livestream on the Salmen High School campus.

SLIDELL, La. — The Slidell Police reacted quickly to take into custody a Salmen High student after being alerted by an Alexandria Police Department detective of the 17-year-old showing a pistol while streaming on Instagram Live at school on Monday.

According to the SPD, the teen was immediately arrested after school officials were notified and a campus lockdown as initiated.

Police say he was found with a loaded 9mm Smith & Wesson pistol in his backpack.

The student was charged with:

L.R.S. 14:95.2 - Possession of a Firearm by a Student on School Property

L.R.S. 14:95.8 – Illegal Possession of a Weapon by a Juvenile.

The juvenile was booked into the Florida Parishes Juvenile Detention Center.

“This was an exceptional effort by the Alexandria Police detective, our officers and our dispatchers," said Slidell Police Chief Randy Fandal. "Within minutes, this threat was eliminated and the student was quickly taken into custody. The speed of response, and collaboration among all involved, was truly impressive. The safety of our students will always be a top priority.”