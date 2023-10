Slidell Police have shut down West Hall Avenue between S. Carnation and S. Pine as a precaution.

SLIDELL, La. — Slidell Police and the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office's bomb squad are on the scene of what they call a suspicious package in the front yard of a home in Slidell.

