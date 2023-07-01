Slidell woman dies in I-12 crash

56-year-old Melissa Cannata of Slidell died from her injuries.

Example video title will go here for this video

NEW ORLEANS — Louisiana State Police Troop L is investigating a three-vehicle crash that killed a Slidell woman Friday night.

The crash occurred just before 8 p.m.. According to the initial investigation, a 2019 Kia Sportage, driven by 56-year-old Melissa Cannata, was traveling eastbound on Interstate 12 directly behind a 2017 Honda Civic. Simultaneously, a 2018 International 18-wheeler was also eastbound on Interstate 12, directly behind the Cannata's Kia.

The Kia rear ended the Honda, after which the Kia slowed down significantly causing the 18-wheeler to hit it.

The Kia veered off the roadway to the right and hit a tree. Cannata was not restrained properly and suffered of serious injuries. She died at a hospital shortly thereafter.

The other two drivers were properly restrained and neither was injured. It is not believed that impairment played a factor, although toxicology samples were taken from each driver.