Slidell woman dies in fatal Interstate-12 crash

The crash occurred around 11:20 a.m. Friday, near Highway 1077.

COVINGTON, La. — A two-vehicle crash on I-12 near Highway 1077 in St. Tammany Parish has claimed the life of a 19-year-old Slidell woman.

State police say 19-year-old Avery Natal was travelling in the left lane on I-12 heading eastbound in a 2020 Hyundai Elantra when she veered into the right lane and struck the trailer of a 2017 Freightliner from the back.

After making contact, the Elantra veered off of the road and into the tree line.

Natal was wearing her seatbelt at the time of the crash, but sustained fatal injuries and died on the scene.

The driver of the Freightliner was buckled in and was not injured. It is not believed that either driver was intoxicated, but routine toxicology samples were taken from both drivers.