SLIDELL -- A 65-year-old woman was found stabbed to death inside her Slidell home after she hadn't been heard from in days.

According to the Slidell Police Department, family members called police after they hadn't heard from 65-year-old Dianne Bercy for several days. When officers arrived at her home, they found her stabbed to death. Police say her car was also missing from the home.

Police have identified Bercy's niece, 39-year-old Kenya Despenza, as a person of interest in the case.

Despenza was arrested for theft of a motor vehicle after she was caught with Bercy's missing vehicle.

No arrests have been made for the fatal stabbing of Dianne Bercy, but police "are very confident an arrest will be made in the upcoming days as soon as certain pieces of evidence are finished being forensically processed," a release from the Slidell Police Department read.

The investigation is ongoing.

