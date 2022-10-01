South Carolina woman killed in St. Tammany crash

The crash claimed the life of 23-year-old Naema Johns of Beaufort, South Carolina.

NEW ORLEANS — Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop L are investigating a fatal crash that claimed the life of a 23-year-old South Carolina woman early Saturday morning.

The two-vehicle crash happened on Interstate 12 near Highway 1088 in St. Tammany Parish. Troopers say 23-year-old Naema Johns was traveling eastbound in a 2011 Hyundai Sonata when a 2009 GMC Sierra was also eastbound on Interstate 12.

The Hyundai came to a stop in the right lane when the GMC hit its rear, causing it to spear off the roadway to the right and hit a tree.

Johns was restrained but suffered fatal injuries and died on the scene. Johns had a passenger who suffered minor injuries and was taken to the hospital. The driver of the GMC suffered no injuries.