South Carolina woman killed in St. Tammany crash

NEW ORLEANS — Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop L are investigating a fatal crash that claimed the life of a 23-year-old South Carolina woman early Saturday morning.
The two-vehicle crash happened on Interstate 12 near Highway 1088 in St. Tammany Parish. Troopers say 23-year-old Naema Johns was traveling eastbound in a 2011 Hyundai Sonata when a 2009 GMC Sierra was also eastbound on Interstate 12.
The Hyundai came to a stop in the right lane when the GMC hit its rear, causing it to spear off the roadway to the right and hit a tree.
Johns was restrained but suffered fatal injuries and died on the scene. Johns had a passenger who suffered minor injuries and was taken to the hospital. The driver of the GMC suffered no injuries.
Toxicology samples were taken from both drivers. the crash is still being investigated.
