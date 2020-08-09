Speckled T's, popular Slidell restaurant, music venue, closes amid COVID

Delena and Scott Esteve said they were instead focusing their efforts on the restaurant’s sister location, the Camellia Cafe.

SLIDELL, La. — Speckled T’s, a popular Slidell seafood restaurant and music venue, announced Saturday that it was closing permanently due to the challenges created amid the coronavirus pandemic and social distancing restrictions on live entertainment.

In a post published on the restaurant’s Facebook page, owners Delena and Scott Esteve said they were instead focusing their efforts on the restaurant’s sister location, the Camellia Cafe, which opened in 2004. The owners plan to move catering operations to that cafe and have plans to expand that location.

“We all know COVID-19 has thrown a major curve ball on all restaurants in our area, but unfortunately with not being able to do our live entertainment on top of that has just caused us to make some harsh decisions and do what’s best for us,” the owners wrote on the restaurant’s Facebook page.

They added: “We always feel like we could do more, work more, or give up more when it comes to our businesses but this year has taught us that our personal time, family and friends mean more to us now than ever.”

The owners say that Speckled T’s employees will have the option to transfer to the Camellia Cafe if they wish.

“Our patrons have supported our restaurants here for over 16 years and we could never thank you enough for that,” the owners wrote.

