St. Paul's drummer wows Endymion crowd with head over heels performance

NEW ORLEANS — St. Paul's Marching Band is one of the top attractions at New Orleans Mardi Gras parades. Their style and showmanship with their yellow blazers and white hats always get the crowd's attention.

Saturday night at Endymion was no exception as Drummer Zach Montz played a number upside down - with some help from a bandmate who held him on his shoulders as he laid down.

His mother sent a video to WWL-TV and we shared it on all of our social platforms and it immediately went viral.

