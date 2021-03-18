It'll be five o'clock somewhere on the Northshore | St. Tammany bars can seat twice the people after 5 p.m.

It'll be five o'clock somewhere in St. Tammany Parish on Thursday when bars can start letting twice as many people in as they could before.

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — It'll be five o'clock somewhere in St. Tammany Parish on Thursday when bars can start letting twice as many people in as they could before, but not more than 250.

Officials are easing COVID restrictions in St. Tammany after COVID test positivity rates there dropped below 5% for two weeks in a row, in line with state guidelines.

"Effective 5 p.m., bars in St. Tammany may now operate at 50% capacity as the Percent Positivity Rate in St. Tammany has moved below 5% for two consecutive weeks," a statement from the St. Tammany Parish Government said.

Parish President Mike Cooper said the ease in restrictions and the drop in the positivity rate was thanks to residents wearing masks, practicing social distancing and getting the vaccine.

“St. Tammany citizens have worked hard to adhere to best prevention practices, and many who are eligible are choosing to get the vaccine. These factors are impacting our positivity rates in a good way,” Cooper said.

The release said the Louisiana Department of Health reported the positivity rate drops.

The state guidelines say any bar in a parish that the LDH determines has a percent positivity rate of 5% or less for two weeks in a row can "operate at 50% capacity, not to exceed 250 people, as determined by the State Fire Marshal."

But that ease in restrictions will be short-lived if that measure rises above 5%.

"Should any parish that opts in subsequently exceed 5% positivity for two consecutive weeks, bars in that parish shall return to 25% capacity,” Proclamation Number 29 JBE 2021 COVID-19 Public Health Emergency Phase 3 of Resilient Louisiana said.

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.