MADISONVILLE, La. — Brown water is not what you want to see coming out of your faucets.

All across St. Tammany Parish, people have complained for years about dirty water. Over the last two weeks, people in Guste Island have taken their frustration to social media.The page "St. Tammany Brown Water Must Go" already has more than 500 members in just over a week.

Wednesday, Parish President Pat Brister commented on the page claiming the parish doesn't regulate the utility providers like H20 Services.

"Parish Gov doesn't regulate the utility providers, La Dept of Health does and we have been in touch with (State Representative Mark Wright)'s office about this issue since he is the state rep for this district," Brister said in the post. "This doesn't mean the utility shouldn't strive to provide the best quality water possible, because the pictures of the brown water that are circulating are unacceptable. There are measures like whole system filters that can help some of these issues but they aren't 100% guaranteed to resolve the issue."

The Louisiana Health Department monitors more than 1,300 drinking water systems in the state to make sure they're in compliance.

Rep. Wright is trying to get answers. He's been in contact with the Louisiana Health Department's chief engineer. He is working with them to plan a public meeting for people in the affected area once the health department completes additional testing and inspections next week. They hope to plan the meeting within the month. You can read his entire statement HERE.

H20 Systems posted an update for Guste Island Thursday afternoon claiming their system should soon be back to normal.

"The repairs to the Guste Island Well & Storage Tank have been completed. The storage tank was put back in service this afternoon after receiving approval from the LaDHH," the Facebook post said.

H20 Systems will continue to flush out the system Friday to ensure the treated water is moved throughout the system.