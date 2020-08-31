St. Tammany coroner identifies 3 found dead inside Pearl River home

The remains of three people were then turned over to the parish coroner’s office to determine the cause and manners of death.

PEARL RIVER, La. — Authorities are investigating the deaths of three people discovered in a home near Pearl River.

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office was called to a home on Ella Singletary Road on Sunday night. The remains of three people were then turned over to the parish coroner’s office to determine the cause and manners of death, officials said.

The St. Tammany Parish Coroner’s Office identified the deceased as 80-year-old Lawrence Lynchard, 75-year-old Barbara Lynchard, and 48-year-old Debra Lynchard. All three lived in the same home.

The coroner’s office said autopsies will be conducted Monday. The sheriff’s office is handling the investigation.

