LACOMBE, La. — The recreation of the face of a man whose skull was found in a remote area in Slidell in 2016 has been made by the FACES program in an effort to identify him, according to the St. Tammany Coroner's Office.

The recreation was done by the FACES (Forensic Anthropology Computer Enhancement Services) Lab in the Anthropology Department at LSU and released to the public Thursday.

On July 29, 2016, a partially-decomposed and dismembered body was discovered alongside a remote area of Highway 90 east of Slidell.

Coroner Dr. Charles Preston said that traditional methods of identification failed and pleas to the public were initially unsuccessful.

The Coroner's Office is now asking the public for help in identifying the victim, believed to be between 70 and 80 years of age at the time of his death.