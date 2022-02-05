St. Tammany DA sues the parish for money after tax proposal voted down

Montgomery cites a case load that is nearly double this year due to a backlog of cases from the pandemic.

Example video title will go here for this video

COVINGTON, La. — The St. Tammany Parish District Attorney’s office has filed suit against the parish it represents in an effort to increase funding for the office after north shore voters rejected the latest tax proposal to help pay for services.

The action comes two days after the proposal was voted down at the polls.

In the court filing, District Attorney Warren Montgomery argues that the proposed budget for 2022 in the criminal department is half of what he requested during last year’s budget hearings and is “wholly insufficient for the District Attorney’s Office to function.”

The parish council allocated $3.1 million to the DA’s criminal division and that was less than half the $6.4 million requested.

In addition to the voter rejection of additional funding, Montgomery cites a case load that is nearly double this year due to a backlog of cases from the pandemic.

Montgomery argues that the parish is obligated to pay the reasonable and necessary expenses of his office.

“If, at the end of the day, I don’t have the money to pay my salary and co-workers’ salary, we’ll cross that bridge. I’m hopeful we’ll be able to resolve this, unfortunately through litigation.

In addition to the reject of the 7/10s of a penny sales tax to pay for criminal prosecutions this past weekend, voters let a pair of sales taxes that funded the district attorney’s office and parish jail expire in 2018.