St. Tammany deputies asking for donations for family after home burns down

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — A St. Tammany Parish deputy is leading the effort to help a family recover after their home burned down in a fire.

Deputy Walter Eason has been encouraging donations for a father and his five-year-old son who has autism. They lost their Abita Springs home and everything in it in a fire Saturday.

The father, Phillip Farve, also lost the tools he uses to make a living working on vehicles. Sunday, he started a GoFundMe seeking to raise $5,000 for him and his son. That fund has so far raised about $1,000.

Favre tells WWL that he woke up to what he thought was the sound of rain, but when he went to the front porch, he saw it covered in flames. He quickly rescued his sleeping son, and by the time he got back to the front of the trailer, the entire thing was engulfed in flames. He says they only made it out with the clothes on their back.

A STPSO Facebook post said Eason and Deputy Jonathan Coco spent their personal money to purchase essentials for the family, and that Eason has been soliciting donations since in an effort to help them.

Sheriff Randy Smith praised the deputies for their willingness to help in the community.

"We are public servants first, and it is times like this that make me extremely honored and proud to serve as the Sheriff of such great men and women," Smith said. "I am glad no one was hurt and hope my deputies' actions help this family recover from their huge loss."

The department is collecting the following items and asks you drop off donations at the 3rd District Station on Highway 59, across from Fountainbleau Junior High:

Boys 10/12 clothing

Boys Size 4 shoes

Toys for a 4-year-old boy (he likes dinosaurs!)

Men's 2x shirt, 38-40 pants

Tools