St. Tammany deputy arrested, faces 110 counts of sex abuse with animals, child porn

The sheriff’s office says Cassidy’s employment was terminated before his arrest. He had been employed with the STPSO since 2006.

COVINGTON, La. — A deputy in St. Tammany Parish was fired and booked on dozens of counts of child pornography charges and sexual abuse involving animals on Thursday.

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office said corporal Christopher Cassidy faces 28 counts of possession of pornography involving juveniles under the age of 13 as well as 110 counts of sexual abuse involving animals.

“I hold all of our employees to the highest standard. When a public servant betrays the trust of the community, that individual must face the consequences,” Sheriff Randy Smith said.

Warrants for Cassidy’s arrest were issued through the 22nd Judicial Court on Thursday. He was arrested by St. Tammany deputies along with the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation’s Cyber Crime Unit and Homeland Security. The STPSO said the investigation is still ongoing.

A booking photo of Cassidy was not immediately available.