A deputy that was shot in the line of duty in April has returned to work this week.

St. Tammany Parish Sheriff Randy Smith announced that deputy Justin Nail returned to work in light-duty Tuesday. Nail was shot on April 1 after he tried to stop a man believed to be involved in a number of car burglaries.

“Justin continues to respond well to physical therapy and we look forward to his release to full-duty in the future,” the sheriff’s office shared on social media. “Welcome back Dy. Nail!”

Nail is assigned to the Criminal Patrol Division and works in the STPSO third district, which includes Lacombe, Mandeville, Madisonville and parts of Covington.

