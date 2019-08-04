NEW ORLEANS — The chief of St. Tammany Fire District 9 apologized Monday for a post on a department Facebook page, which he said was taken out of context.

The initial post was made April 1, after Bush area voters chose not to approve a $40 fee on any land being developed over the next 20 years, including homes, to pay for new fire equipment.

“We will do with less as the voters have chosen,” the unsigned post said. “Please don’t be upset if our response times falter and when the cost of insurance goes up with our next rating due to not having the required functional equipment.”

A week later, Chief Scott Brewer offered an apology for the post, which he said was not taken as it was meant.

“It was not our intention to even suggest that we would not be responding to calls as we normally would or as we had before the election,” he wrote in the April 8 post. Brewer posted his phone number at the bottom of the post and encouraged residents to call him if they believed there was an issue.

According to Brewer’s Facebook post, 400 of the 666 people who voted on the fee voted against it.

“We will respect the wishes of the 400 voters who said no to the fee,” Brewer said. “We will continue to live within our means, we will continue to respond as we always have.”

The money would have been used for a variety of capital improvements in the district, including a new fire station and repairs for a leaking roof over vehicles at the department’s main station.

Parcel fees are not bound by the state’s homestead exemption like property taxes. The homestead exemption protects the first $75,000 of value of an owner-occupied home from property taxes.