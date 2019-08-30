SLIDELL, La. — A popular fishing pier on the Northshore was schedule to reopen this weekend after being closed for more than months because of a dangerous algae bloom that overtook much of Southeast Louisiana.

The St. Tammany Parish Fishing Pier on Lake Pontchartrain in Slidell will return to normal hours Saturday after Louisiana Department of Health tests found the toxins released from blue-green algae in the lake were below the EPA's recommended levels, parish officials announced.

The pier had been closed since June 25 from the foul-smelling algae, which also closed beaches across the Mississippi coast and most other areas along Lake Pontchartrain. Exposure to the algae causes headaches, rashes and stomach aches.

The historic pier, located at the end of E. Howze Reach Road in Slidell by the I-10 Twin Span, will be open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.

LDH officials said residents and their pets should still avoid any areas of the lake that have visible algae growth.

The Northshore Beach, which was also closed June 25, remains closed until further notice.

