St. Tammany students to get free breakfasts, lunches at school

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — The St. Tammany Parish Public School System will offer free breakfasts and lunches for all students for the next school year.

In a statement published on Monday, the school system said that all enrolled students at the parish's 55 schools are can "receive a healthy breakfast and lunch at school at no charge to the parents."

The free lunches were made possible through the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Community Eligibility Provision. The agency says the CEP allows the nation’s highest poverty schools and districts to serve breakfast and lunch at no cost to all enrolled students without collecting household applications.

The CEP program will be in effect at St. Tammany Parish schools through the 2025-2026 school year.

"Children will be able to participate in this meal program without having to pay a fee or submit a free and reduced meals application," the school system said.