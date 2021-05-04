St. Tammany Health System had 0 COVID patients on Easter Sunday

It's been more than a year since STHS hospitals hadn't been caring for a single COVID-19 patient

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — The St. Tammany Health System had another reason to celebrate on Easter Sunday.

According to hospital officials, there were no COVID patients in any of the St. Tammany Health System hospitals on Easter Sunday. That's the first time they've had 0 COVID-19 patients since the pandemic began more than a year ago.

STHS President and CEO Joan Coffman says they only reached this milestone because residents and hospital staff have all been doing their part.

“From residents taking personal responsibility to our colleagues ceaselessly putting themselves on the front lines of this healthcare challenge, we are grateful to everyone for their commitment, sacrifice and dedication,"

she said. "Getting vaccinated, wearing a mask and isolating when we’re ill are truly making a difference.”

St. Tammany Health System's good news is part of a trend across Louisiana.

The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Louisiana dropped below 300 for the first time in more than a year on Easter Sunday.

According to the Louisiana Department of Health, 292 COVID-19 positive patients were hospitalized across the state on Sunday. That figure is the lowest since March 24, 2020, in the first reported surge of the coronavirus.

COVID-19 hospitalizations have continued to decline from record levels set in early January as the state rolled out vaccine eligibility. As of Monday, the LDH reports that more than 2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the state. Nearly 30 percent of the state has either started or completed its vaccine series.