St. Tammany hospital ER waits spill out of and around building

Leaders of the parish and medical leaders from the parish hospitals are pleading with the public to wear masks and get vaccinated.

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — As hospitals in St. Tammany Parish are being overwhelmed with a nearly 10-fold increase in COVID patients over the past five weeks, the parish's president, coroner and lead physicians at several of the parish's hospital joined in a unified plea for the public to get vaccinated and wear masks.

On July 1, 42 patients with COVID were in hospitals in St. Tammany Parish - five weeks later, that number is 414 as a 42.6 percent vaccination rate make the parish fertile ground for the delta variant's transmission.

Dr. Charles Preston, the St. Tammany Parish coroner, said that from June 15 to July 16, the parish recorded 1 COVID-related death. From July 17 to August 8, that number has jumped to 25.

"We are at war with the delta variant and this is D-Day," said a visibly frustrated Preston. "Do the little things that are patriotic - Wear your mask. Get vaccinations. Protect your neighbor. You are your brother's keeper."

Dr. Michael Hill of the St. Tammany Parish health system said at his hospital, 115 of the 180 patients they are treating are there for COVID. He said the situation is dire.



"I've never seen anything like this," he said at an afternoon press conference. "Our hospitals are being overwhelmed. Don't believe me? Come by the ER. There are lines now around the building because there are no seats in our waiting area."

Hill said his hospital is admitting 17-to-20 COVID patients a day and that they don't have any more room. He said that 87 percent of those admitted for COVID, are unvaccinated.

"Vaccinated folks can get sick," he said. "But the majority of the folks who have vaccines do not get very sick and most have minor illness."

Preston said that too many people are making vaccination and mask wearing into political statements.

"I was told there was a rally today to encourage people not to get vaccinations and not to wear masks," he said. "Those people are not interested in the public health of St. Tammany Parish. They are interested in promoting a political agenda and that agenda makes no sense to me, because the people who are most at risk are the most conservative voters in our parish."

Hill and Preston and the other heads of St. Tammany Parish hospitals said the medical staffs are once again working extra shifts and extra long shifts.