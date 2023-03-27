St. Tammany Library debating the fate of books about transgender children

The library board recently revamped its review process for books, after months of debate over what books were appropriate for children in public libraries.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — Right now, a passionate meeting over books in the St. Tammany Parish Library is stretching into the night.

This is all over five books – four of which deal with transgender issues.

The library board recently revamped its review process for books, after months of debate over what books were appropriate for children in public libraries.

Tonight, for the first time, they reviewed five books using the new process.

Each book will either remain in their respective sections, or they’ll go behind a counter, and will be available on request.

Four of the books they’re reviewing are about transgender children.

The fifth book is Toni Morrison’s “The Bluest Eye”, which does include graphic descriptions of sexual assault, but it’s housed in the adult fiction section.

The board hasn’t decided on that one either.

The debate has been heated and is still happening as of the writing of this article.

There will be an update tomorrow on the eyewitness morning news and on WWLTV.com.