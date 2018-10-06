ST. TAMMANY PARISH -- Someone was killed during a fight between two groups of people on the sandbar along West Pear River, just south of the Davis Landing Boat Launch.

According to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office, deputies were dispatched to the area around 5:30 p.m. in response to the fight. When they arrived, police learned that two large groups of people had a "physical altercation" where one person sustained life-threatening injuries then later died.

An autopsy is pending to determine the exact cause of death.

"It is still very early in this investigation, and STPSO detectives are actively gathering information and have a significant number of individuals to interview," a statement from police read.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call CRIMESTOPPERS at 504-822-1111.

