St. Tammany Parish calls off 2021 Mardi Gras parades due to COVID-19

St. Tammany joins Orleans and Jefferson parishes in cancelling their 2021 Mardi Gras parades.

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — Mardi Gras parades will not roll in St. Tammany Parish in 2021.

Parish President Mike Cooper announced the decision on Thursday, Dec. 3.

“This decision was made after much discussion and thoughtful deliberation. We have taken in to consideration the health, safety and welfare of our citizens and the fact that we remain in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic with numbers continuing to rise,” Cooper said. “We want to discourage any event that will draw large crowds and possibly endanger the health of our citizens or possibly put our first responders at risk."

St. Tammany joins Jefferson Parish and New Orleans in cancelling their parades for the upcoming Carnival season.

Jefferson Parish hopes to still be able to celebrate Mardi Gras with parades later in the year. The parish council will meet Dec. 9 to discuss new measures to its Carnival Ordinance.

There are discussions about possibly parading in May 2021.

Covington's Mayor Mark Johnson has floated the idea of parading in late spring or on the 4th of July.