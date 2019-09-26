LACOMBE, La. — Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Lacombe Wednesday night.

According to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to Fish Hatchery Road in the Oak Cove subdivision to enact an Order of Protective Custody around 9 p.m.

An Order for Protective Custody allows law enforcement to take someone into protective custody, by force if necessary, to the nearest emergency room for an evaluation. Police said the Order for Protective Custody was submitted because the person had suicidal tendencies.

When deputies attempted to take the man into custody, police say the man drew a gun. Deputies then pulled out their own weapons and fatally shot the man.

The investigation is ongoing.

