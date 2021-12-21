St. Tammany Parish inmate dies from 'unknown medical condition,' police report

An autopsy will be performed by the St. Tammany Parish Coroner's office to determine the exact cause of death.

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — A St. Tammany Parish inmate died after being rushed to the hospital in the middle of the night.

According to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office, 39-year-old Jacorey Clark suffered an "unknown" medical issue just before 3 a.m. on Dec. 21. Deputies and medical staff responded to the dorm and he was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

He was pronounced dead about an hour later, according to STPSO.

An autopsy will be performed by the St. Tammany Parish Coroner's office to determine the exact cause of death.

Clark, a Slidell resident, was booked on Dec. 11 for illegal carrying of a weapon, possession of a schedule II narcotic and driving without a license, according to jail records.

His death remains under investigation.