A St. Tammany Parish government official is facing a sexual battery charge after a woman says he attacked her following a charity function.

Tuesday, deputies arrested David Mannella who is the chairman of the St. Tammany Parish Planning and Zoning Commission.

The 22-year-old survivor did not want to be identified but did want to share her story. She believes that, tragically, her story is not unique and she wants to inspire more women to come forward.

She says on the night of August 28th she saw a side of Mannella that she didn't know existed, after he offered to walk her to her car following a charity event.

"I was kinda half in my car, half out and he lifted up my dress and pryed my legs open," she said. "He was pulling my underwear to the side, saying 'it's ok no one needs to know,' is all he kept saying."

The victim fought back and says Mannella attempted to drag her from her car, leaving bruises covering one side of her body. She was finally able to break free.

"He had so much to drink, I was finally able to give him a good push and he stumbled back and that's when I was able to close my car door," she said. "When I got to my house all I did was sit there and cry and I was frozen."

Deputies arrested Mannella for sexual battery. While deputies say this is a "single victim, single offender arrest," the victim believes she's not alone.

"I know there are other victims and I know this has been happening for a very long time and I don't want him to get away with this," she said.

St. Tammany Parish President Pat Brister said in a statement, "In light of the seriousness of these allegations, I am asking Mr. Mannella to step down immediately from all his positions on public boards and commissions."

Mannella is also on the board of commissioners for Slidell Memorial Hospital. The hospital said in a statement, "We are deeply distressed by the alleged crime and are concerned for all parties involved. Representing Ward 8, David Mannella's current term of office runs until 2021."

As for the victim, she hopes to inspire others to speak out and stop future crimes from being committed.

"This wasn't ok for someone to violate me like that and I don't want them to do it to someone else," she said.

Lauren Bale can be reached at lbale@wwltv.com.

© 2018 WWL