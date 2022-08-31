St. Tammany Parish residents encouraged to install sandbags ahead of flood forecast

The Pearl River is expected to reach the, "moderate flood," stage by Tuesday.

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — St. Tammany Parish officials started sandbag preparations on Wednesday ahead of a flood forecast.

The National Weather Service said that the Pearl River is expected to reach a 17 feet, threatening parts of the parish.

The River Gardens and Magnolia Forest subdivisions are at the highest risk of flooding, according to the service.

For residents in the parish looking to help block off the floodwaters, sand and bags will be provided by officials. Although, those in charge say volunteers should bring their own shovels.

Sandbags will be available starting Thursday morning at 8 on 61134 Military Road at the Old Levee Board Property in Slidell.

Parish President Mike Cooper warned residents to brace themselves for forecast.

“We are monitoring the Pearl River very closely and as we are expecting heavy rainfall over the next few days, residents should take appropriate action,” Cooper said. “St. Tammany Parish Government stands ready to assist our citizens in the event of flooding. Citizens who live in the area should continue to remain aware of weather and river forecasts and stay vigilant.”