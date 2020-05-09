St. Tammany Parish President tests negative for COVID-19 after weeklong self-quarantine

He plans to return to his office at Koop Drive next week, according to the parish statement.

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — St. Tammany Parish President Mike Cooper tested negative for the coronavirus after self-quarantining for a week with mild flu-like symptoms, parish officials said.

Cooper received the results of his COVID-19 test Saturday.

“I want to thank everyone for their well-wishes while I was in quarantine. I am feeling much better and I am certainly looking forward to resuming my work routine and public activities,” Cooper said in a statement. “I feel strongly that quarantining — and following St. Tammany Parish Government COVID-19 protocol —was the responsible thing to do, and I appreciate the assistance of my staff while I worked from home during this period.”

Cooper on Friday wrote to Gov. John Bel Edwards asking him to consider a regional approach to reopening businesses rather than a blanket statewide plan.

In the letter, Cooper asked that parish leaders be allowed to determine when it is safe to move into Phase 3.

Edwards is expected to make a decision about moving the state into Phase 3 sometime next week.

