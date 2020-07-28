St. Tammany public schools delays first day of class until after Labor Day

The first full day of school will all students is set for Monday, Sept. 14.

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — The St. Tammany Parish School System on Tuesday delayed the official start of the 2020-21 school year until after Labor Day due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

According to a post on the school system’s Facebook page, the new “Safe Start Days” are now set for Sept. 8-11, following a recommendation by the school board. The first full day of school will all students is set for Monday, Sept. 14.

The post added that the determination on whether classes will be in-person, hybrid or distance learning will be decided by which phase of reopening Louisiana is in when classes resume.

“We know it can be confusing as plans change and parents are asked to make important decisions for their children in an uncertain time,” the post says. “We will be here to walk you through it one step at a time. Thank you for your patience and understanding as we navigate this pandemic and changing situation together.”