St. Tammany public schools still at a teacher shortage despite recruiting wave and salary boosts

The school year is scheduled to begin on August 8.

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — The St. Tammany Parish school system is still short nearly 100 teachers despite the school year scheduled to start in just a few weeks.

Per a report from our partners at NOLA.com, despite the parish filling 235 vacancies during the summer months, there are still roughly 96 job vacancies. The district employs 5,600 people at its 55 campuses, and classes begin Aug. 8.

“The fact that we still have 96 spots to fill after such a Herculean effort speaks to the depth of the teacher shortage crisis, which is a statewide and national problem,” said Brant Osborn, president of the St. Tammany Federation of Teachers and School Employees.

In May, the district agreed at the union’s urging to cough up an extra $20 million for teacher salaries, the largest financial incentive approved for educators in 20 years, Osborn added. That comes on top of an extra $1,500 raise state officials have authorized for every K-12 public school teacher beginning this fall.

Still, finding teachers to teach math, science, foreign language and special education has been a challenge.

“We’re approving applications daily. We’re focused on recruiting and retention and what we need to do to fill those spots,” according to district Human Resources Director Steve Alphonso.