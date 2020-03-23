ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — St. Tammany Parish Public Schools have suspended their “grab and go” meal program for families in need.

Superintendent Trey Folse said the school system is looking for alternative ways to get food to students while schools are closed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

“We know this is an important service for our families in need at this time, but the safety and health of our students, employees and community remain our top priority,” said Superintendent Trey Folse. “I sincerely appreciate the STPPS Food Service Managers, school administrators, and the PTA and community volunteers who worked last week and today to provide this service to our families. We will continue to follow the guidance of health officials as we evaluate the best and safest ways for our School System to provide support.”

According to the statement from the school system, statewide meal distribution programs may soon come into play.

The program ran for four and provided a total of 45,538 meals to families.

“STPPS will continue to provide updates with information and resources via robocalls, the district website, and district social media channels,” the statement read.

