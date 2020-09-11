Successful rescue after motorcycle goes off Twin Spans into water

The sheriff's office said it was assisting State Police with a crash.

SLIDELL, La. — The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office said they rescued a motorcyclist whose bike went off the side of the Twin Spans and into the water Monday afternoon.

The incident took place early afternoon.

The sheriff's office Tweeted and put on Facebook about assisting the State Police in the operation.

According to the sheriff's office, a boat was on scene within two minutes of getting the call and located and successfully rescued the motorcylist.

UPDATE: STPSO Operations Division had a boat on scene within two minutes of getting the call, and they have located and successfully rescued the motorcyclist. pic.twitter.com/2Fl0OHeC3U — STPSO (@STPSO) November 9, 2020

An image Tweeted by the sheriff's office seemed to show a crowd on the boat, including possibly the person who was pulled from Lake Pontchartrain.