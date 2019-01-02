ST. TAMMANY, La. — A jalapeno, a lime, some aluminum foil, shampoo and some soup mix.

Those are the items St. Tammany Parish school board member Sharon Lo Drucker is accused of stashing in her purse at Walmart.

"It was somehow held and not gone public for months. In fact, only a month before her election did it actually go public," Richard Franzo said.

The 53-year-old, who was elected in November and sworn into office this month, pleaded not guilty to misdemeanor theft back in October and is now in a year-long diversion program.

But the fact that she's still a member of the school board troubles Slidell resident Richard Franzo.

"Someone in that position is where you want to look upon and say wow, that's what we need to aspire to. That's what we need to show examples to our children. What we're showing now is that it's okay. It's okay to do something like that and still continue your job," Franzo said.

Franzo, President of Concerned Citizens of St. Tammany, posted her arrest report on facebook. He's calling on the school board to vote Drucker out.

Petitions have also emerged with nearly 900 signatures, asking for her removal.

St. Tammany Parish School Board President Beth Heintz emailed a sharply worded statement to Eyewitness News, saying Drucker should apologize and consider resigning.

Fellow board member Shelta Richardson agrees.

"You've got to take ownership. You've got to take responsibility for what has happened," she said. "I cannot sense any remorse from Mrs.Drucker at this point.

The school board president also had this message for voters:

"Mrs. Drucker was elected to the School Board by her constituents, and only her constituents have the power to lead a recall effort."

The full statement from St. Tammany School Board President Beth Heintz can be read below:

School Board members and School System administrators first became aware of School Board Member, District 9, Sharon Lo Drucker’s misdemeanor charge when it was announced through the media in October and also learned through the media of her admission to the diversion program in January.

I have spoken to Mrs. Drucker and asked her to make a public statement. She informed me that she will only speak through her attorney and has no plans to resign her school board seat.

Mrs. Drucker was elected to the School Board by her constituents, and only her constituents have the power to lead a recall effort.

Mrs. Drucker’s actions while shopping at a local retailer and her actions following the issuance of a summons were wrongful and inconsiderate to her constituents, the School System, and the community as a whole. Board Members believe she should be held accountable for her actions. We feel Mrs. Drucker should issue a statement of apology and consider resigning while she deals with this situation.