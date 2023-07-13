St. Tammany Sheriff approves pay raises for deputies

Sheriff Randy Smith approved a 3.5% pay increase for employees who have been in the agency for at least 6 months.

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — The St. Tammany Sheriff's Office approved a pay raise for its employees and deputies, according to a press release from their department.

The press release said that employees who have been with the agency for at least 6 months will get a 3.5% pay increase, while newer employees are receiving a 1.5% pay increase.

“The dedicated and hard-working men and women who make up this agency deserve to be paid a competitive wage”, Sheriff Randy Smith said. “These pay raises enable our deputies and their families to enjoy a better quality of life. And in turn, the agency benefits when we reward experience and education, by recruiting and retaining quality employees.”

The pay increase was part of the approved Fiscal Year 2024 Operating Budget that Smith adopted into his office on June 13.

The budget can be viewed in its entirety here.