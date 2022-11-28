Two girls and dog who went missing near Folsom found, according to St. Tammany Sheriffs

STPSO had drones, helicopters, K9s and more looking for the missing children.

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office has located two girls and their golden retriever who had gone missing in the area of N. Willie Road in Folsom on Monday night, according to a post on their Facebook page.

STPSO had drones, K9s, ATVs, and a helicopter deployed in the area searching.

The two girls, 7-year-old Abigail Bourg, and 4-year-old Cecilia Bourg were last seen at around 5:00 p.m. on Monday, November 28 playing with their golden retriever in their front yard in the 81000 block of N. Willie Road.