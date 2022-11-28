Two girls and dog who went missing near Folsom found, according to St. Tammany Sheriffs

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office has located two girls and their golden retriever who had gone missing in the area of N. Willie Road in Folsom on Monday night, according to a post on their Facebook page.
STPSO had drones, K9s, ATVs, and a helicopter deployed in the area searching.
The two girls, 7-year-old Abigail Bourg, and 4-year-old Cecilia Bourg were last seen at around 5:00 p.m. on Monday, November 28 playing with their golden retriever in their front yard in the 81000 block of N. Willie Road.
STPSO did not have any details to release beyond saying all three were located and safe.