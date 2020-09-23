St. Tammany Sheriff's Office will start using body cameras as early as this week

According to the sheriff, budget cuts were made to get the cameras for every patrol, traffic and civil deputy.

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's deputies will start wearing body cameras, some as early as this week.

According to STPSO, Sheriff Randy Smith signed a $1.6 million contract with Axon Enterprise to purchase cameras for all patrol, traffic and civil deputies.

The 5-year contract includes the cameras, training, storage and record management for the cameras and footage, according to police.

“We are excited to equip our deputies with this essential tool,” Smith said. “This tool will help increase and promote transparency and accountability within the ranks and within the community we serve. Body cameras put everyone, deputies and citizens alike, on their best behavior.”

The sheriff said getting body cameras has been a top priority since he took office in 2016. According to Smith, he made necessary cuts to the budget to obtain the cameras after exhausting all grant opportunities.

