COVINGTON, La. — St. Tammany Parish plans to begin slowly reopening for business Friday, primarily following the guidelines set out by Governor John Bel Edwards.

Most businesses that can open - churches, gyms, fitness, movie theaters, barbers, hair salons and nail salons - will be allowed to open at 25 percent capacity.

The following business guidelines will be required by the parish.

- Employers will require employees to wear masks or face coverings

- Customers or clients will be strong encouraged to wear masks or face coverings

- Businesses should consider taking the temperatures of employees before they enter the work site

- Businesses should consider taking the temperatures of customers before they enter

- Hand sanitizer needs to be available at the entrance of each place of business, including retail stores, gas stations, banks, etc...

- Businesses will sanitize all frequently-touched areas no less than once a day or at shift changes.

- Groceries and businesses that require shopping carts will sanitize those after each use

- Individuals should remain six feet apart from other individuals at all times

- Businesses should mark flooring with tape to show where people should wait to be served

- Plastic shields or barriers are to be placed between cashiers and individuals

- COVID-19 guidelines should be placed in conspicuous places

- Capacity is reduced to 25 percent of the State Fire Marshal's capacity limit or one person per 100 square feet

- Elective surgeries can resume on an outpatient basis.