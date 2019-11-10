COVINGTON, La. — A high-ranking St. Tammany Parish deputy chief who was arrested for suspicion of drunk driving was fired Friday after 29 years with the sheriff's office, officials said.

Deputy Chief Greg Longino, head of corrections at the sheriff's office, was booked at the jail he supervises after he was pulled over on the Causeway Bridge driving between 90 and 108 miles per hour early Thursday morning, then failed a field sobriety test and was arrested, Causeway Police officials said.

Longino was placed on administrative leave following his arrest and Sheriff Randy Smith announced the same day he would "...be treated like any other citizen and will receive no special treatment." On Friday morning, Smith announced Longino was terminated from his position.

Causeway police officers spotted the 29-year veteran lawman -- one of Sheriff Randy Smith's top aides, driving his personal vehicle across the bridge in a reckless manner around 5 a.m. Thursday. He refused a breathalyzer but agreed to a blood test, officials said.

Longino was booked on operating a vehicle while intoxicated and careless operation charges.



His bond was set at $2,500 for each charge.

