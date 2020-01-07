St. Tammany will not issue mandatory mask order 'at this time'

Cooper said he is encouraging anyone who is in contact with large numbers of people and patrons to local businesses to wear masks.

COVINGTON, La. — St. Tammany Parish President Mike Cooper says he will not join neighboring parishes in issuing a mandatory mask order, as the average number of daily newly reported cases continues to rise on the Northshore.

In a statement issued Wednesday, Cooper reminded residents that employees of businesses and restaurants who serve the public are still required to wear masks through state and local proclamations.

“In the last few days, several parishes and municipal leaders in southeast Louisiana have issued mandatory mask orders for the general public in the ongoing effort to protect the public from the COVID-19 pandemic,” Cooper said. “While I respect their decisions, I have chosen not to issue such an order here in St. Tammany at this time.”

While he said he would not be issuing a mandatory order, Cooper said he is encouraging anyone who is in contact with large numbers of people and patrons to local businesses to wear masks.

“Medical experts agree that when you wear a mask, you protect others by preventing the spread of your own germs,” Cooper said.

Cooper’s statement did not rule out the possibility that he could issue such an order later. The statement comes as a mandatory mask order went in effect in Jefferson Parish for the general public.

“I continue to gather expert medical opinions and data to make decisions on what is best for St. Tammany. I ask each and every citizen to continue to maintain physical distancing, avoid large gatherings, wash their hands frequently and please – wear a mask,” Cooper said.

St. Tammany Parish, along with other metro New Orleans area parishes, has seen rising numbers of new coronavirus cases since Phase 2 reopening began on June 5.

Several states and local governments across the country have already issued mandatory mask orders. Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards said he is not taking the option off of the table. Edwards is expected to give another update on the state’s coronavirus response Wednesday afternoon.

