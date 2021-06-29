St. Tammany's top cops oppose casino: 'We cannot afford to gamble with public safety'

The parish council is set to vote Wednesday whether to allow the issue on this Fall's ballot.

SLIDELL, La. — In what is likely the strongest opposition yet to the proposed casino on the Northshore, St. Tammany Parish's top cops announced they do not want the casino in their parish.

They made the public statement one day before the St. Tammany Parish Council is set to make a major decision that could move the proposal forward.

"We cannot afford to gamble with public safety," Sheriff Randy Smith said.

Sheriff Smith and Slidell Police Chief Randy Fandal announced side-by-side their opposition to the casino on Tuesday. They are asking the parish council to put a hold on the plans to open the $325 million casino and resort due to their concerns it would increase crime.

"Slidell is not a tourist destination," Chief Fandal said. "That casino is going to be, if it's successful, our local residents in the 25, 30 mile radius that are going to go to that casino. So, obviously that’s going to bring in citizens from different areas around here."

A group called Concerned Citizens of St. Tammany is in agreement with these law enforcement officials. The group's president sent a letter to the parish council that said in part, "casinos can, and often do have negative impacts on home prices of surrounding neighborhoods. The result is leaving some cities facing issues like bankruptcies, crime, traffic…"

Covington attorney Charles Branton is also hoping to stop the parish council vote Wednesday. He filed a lawsuit Tuesday challenging the legality of allowing voters to approve a casino before approving gambling parish-wide.

"The cart is before the horse," Branton said. "Either table it so they can look at it further or vote it down. One of the two."

Not all parish leaders are against it. St. Tammany Parish President Mike Cooper's office released the following statement: "President Cooper stands by his original statement of wanting the voters of St. Tammany to decide on the casino."

The project is proposed by Peninsula Pacific Entertainment who released the following statement Tuesday: "We are committed to fully funding a new sheriff outpost with 24/7 patrols for surrounding neighborhoods to provide additional law enforcement resources to the area. We have a strong working relationship with law enforcement in every jurisdiction where we operate. If granted the opportunity, we will partner with the Sheriff to alleviate his concerns."

"We are not against gambling by any means, we just don’t want it here in St. Tammany Parish," Sheriff Smith said.