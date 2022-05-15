State Police investigating Washington Parish crash that killed two

Impairment is believed to have played a factor in the accident.

MOUNT HERMON, La. — Louisiana State Police are investigating a fatal Washington Parish crash that claimed the life of two victims late Saturday night.

Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop L began investigating a one vehicle fatal crash on Highway 440, near Highway 450. The crash claimed the lives of 31-year-old Pamela Brown and16-year-old Jaquan Brown of Kentwood.

Pamela Brown was driving a 2013 Hyundai Elantra westbound on Highway 440, when the car veered off the road to the right.

After leaving the roadway, the Hyundai struck an embankment then began to overturn before striking two trees.

Both passengers were restrained, but suffered fatal injuries and died at the scene. There were also three unrestrained juveniles in the vehicle who all suffered serious injuries and were taken to the hospital.

State Police believe that Pamela Brown may have been under the influence when the crash occurred. Investigators took a toxicology sample from her.