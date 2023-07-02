State Police arrest man accused of killing man in St. Tammany hit and run

The crash took the life of 27-year-old Cordarrell Rudolph of Slidell.

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — Louisiana State Police said they arrested the hit-and-run driver responsible for a fatal crash that took the life of 27-year-old Cordarrell Rudolph in St. Tammany Parish on Sunday, according to a press release.

LSP said the crash happened shortly after 2:30 a.m. on Sunday morning. Rudolph was wearing dark clothing and walking in the roadway on Interstate 10 eastbound, when he was struck by a Kia that was traveling eastbound in the same direction.

The Kia fled the scene after striking Rudolph, and Troopers identified the driver as 24-year-old Anthawan Riley Jr. of Suffolk, Virginia as the driver.

Rudolph died at the scene of the crash. Neither Riley Jr. nor his two passengers were injured. Riley Jr. was arrested at booked at the St. Tammany Parish Jail for a hit-and-run felony.

A toxicology sample was obtained from Rudolph for analysis.

LSP advises people to remain vigilant on roadways and to not wear dark clothing.