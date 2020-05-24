State Trooper injured in chase in Hammond has died from injuries

Trooper George Baker succumbed to his injuries, according to State Police Superintendent Kevin W. Reeves.

HAMMOND, La. — A State Trooper who was injured when he was struck by a Hammond Police vehicle during a chase on Wednesday has died from his injuries, according to State Police.

George Baker, 33, was a 10-year law enforcement and military veteran.

"My heart is heavy at the passing of Trooper Baker, who served the people of our state with honor and dedication and died from injuries sustained in the line of duty," said Governor John Bel Edwards. "His courage and bravery will never be forgotten."

Trooper Baker is survived by his wife Heather, their young daughter Harper, his parents, his sisters, and his extended family.

Baker was part of a State Police unit that was giving chase in support of Hammond Police around 2 a.m. Wednesday. The State troopers set out road spikes to deflate the suspects' car and it was successful as the suspects' vehicle was disabled, but when the troopers went to pick up the spikes, they were hit by one of the Hammond Police vehicles that was in pursuit.

Baker was critically injured and taken to North Oaks Medical Center.

Two suspects in the case were arrested and are facing charges.

“Trooper Baker passed today leaving our hearts heavy but full of pride as he exemplified our values of duty, selfless service, and personal courage,” said State Supt. Colonel Kevin Reeves. "Even after his death, Trooper Baker continues to show his commitment to community and selfless service by donating his organs so that others may live."

Reeves said that Baker had long wanted to be a Louisiana State Trooper and spent eight years in the United States Marine Corps Reserve in preparation for that eventuality. Baker had a combat deployment to the Middle East during his service. He also worked in the Greensbug Police Department for four years and then spent three years in the St. Helena Parish Sheriff's Office before joining the State Police.